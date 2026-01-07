San Francisco's neighborhood store curfew could soon expand into SoMa

More San Francisco businesses may have their operating hours shortened as two supervisors seek to expand the city's neighborhood store curfew.

The pilot program was implemented under former Mayor London Breed, and it sought to crack down on drug activity by enacting a curfew on businesses that sell prepackaged food or tobacco products.

It is currently in effect in a 20-block section of the Tenderloin, between O'Farrell and McAllister streets and between Polk and Jones streets. Supervisors Matt Dorsey and Bilal Mahmood now want to extend the enforcement zone into parts of SoMa.

"This is a strategy that works, and it's absolutely worth expanding to the 6th Street corridor and adjacent parts of SoMa that are disproportionately harmed by drug-driven lawlessness," said Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

Dorsey and Mahmood acknowledged the effect it could have on businesses and that law-abiding businesses are being asked to shoulder a solution to a problem they didn't cause.

Dorsey and Mahmood acknowledged the effect it could have on businesses and that law-abiding businesses are being asked to shoulder a solution to a problem they didn't cause.

"I truly appreciate the many businesses willing to do their part, so we can give the neighborhood an overnight cooling off period — and make it a less welcoming environment for public drug use, drug dealing, and all the drug-driven lawlessness like illegal fencing operations that fund rampant drug use," Dorsey said.

"The retail-hours pilot is a short-term, targeted measure to help stabilize conditions while we work towards long-term solutions that support public safety, economic vitality, and compassion for everyone affected," Mahmood added.

Under the new proposal, most retail food and tobacco businesses in part of SoMa will not be allowed to be open from midnight to 5 a.m. Businesses with existing liquor licenses will be allowed to follow ABC's closing requirements, but will have additional restrictions between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The pilot program, if passed, would run for 18 months, and the new zone would be between Market and Folsom streets and South Van Ness Avenue and Third Street.

The existing program was implemented in 2024 and is in effect for two years.