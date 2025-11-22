Food giveaway in San Francisco's Bayview highlights working families' struggle

All across the Bay Area on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, people were reaching out to offer food and assistance to those less fortunate.

But one food giveaway in San Francisco's Bayview/Hunter's Point District highlighted the struggle of even working people to make ends meet in a rapidly changing economy.

Established as a shipyard during WWII, Bayview/Hunter's Point has a history of hard work. But now it's hard work just to survive, and these days the enemy can be hunger.

"They're dealing with, 'Should I pay for my medicine, should I get food just to eat?'" said Pastor Leroy Adams. "And so, again, this is our way to help supplement that, to ease, to take the burden from those who may be struggling with that decision."

Providence Baptist Church in the Bayview held its Thanksgiving food distribution with all the trimmings for a traditional holiday feast. But it also provides food for those struggling on every other week of the year, as well.

"So, individuals have the opportunity to come in and get things that you and I would actually purchase in a grocery store, except that we recognize they may need them for free," said Providence Foundation Executive Director Dexter Hall. "So, individuals are now shopping, shopping their way at the Providence Pantry, choosing what it is that they want."

"It bothers me because they have to struggle for food like that," said Keith Williams as he looked at the long line of people waiting out front of the church.

As an electrician, Williams makes good money but admitted it's still not enough to be comfortable in the Bayview.

"Even when I do take my check, or take my money to go shopping, it's still a calamity. I have to come back and still worry about other things I have to pay for," he said. "I just drink water. You know, I don't really mind about something being in the refrigerator. I don't care as long as water fills me up, I'm good."

Back inside, that gap was being filled. And it was enough to bring first-time volunteer Dianne Warren to tears.

"Oh my god, it's going to make me cry. It's a blessing," she said, dabbing tears from her eyes. "You have to care, to show compassion that you care about each other. Goes a long way."

"We're seeing the need of the people," said long-time volunteer Jacqueline Hunter. "The people are hurting right now. People can't even pay their bills right now, because of the cuts and the budget and what's going on in the community."

It's going on in a lot of communities. The Providence Foundation began 28 years ago and has been providing free food for the community twice a week ever since. Outside, Keith said he doesn't know what would happen if food banks like Providence Baptist Church didn't exist for the people of the Bayview.

"So, they would be like me, just having to drink water," he said.