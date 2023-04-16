Watch CBS News
San Francisco Zoo welcomes nine recently born prairie dog pups

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Zoo celebrated the arrival of nine black-tailed prairie dog pups on Friday.

This week, nine pups popped out from their underground homes at the prairie dog habitat in San Francisco Zoo & Garden's Exploration Zone.

The Zoo's Twitter account posted photos of the pups Friday.

Zoo experts estimate that these pups are about five weeks old, since prairie pups typically emerge from their burrows between four to six weeks. 

Residents are invited to stop by the zoo to take a look at the pups themselves. Visitors can purchase tickets and plan their trip at the San Francisco Zoo website.

