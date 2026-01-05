San Francisco Zoo euthanizes lemur, penguin due to declining health

Two beloved animals at the San Francisco Zoo have been euthanized due to health issues, zoo officials said.

In a statement Friday, the zoo announced the deaths of Eno, a 34-year-old red-billed lemur, and Freckles, a 19-year-old Magellanic penguin.

"These decisions are never taken lightly and all options are carefully evaluated. Ultimately, our care team acts in the best interest of the animals to prevent unnecessary suffering or prolonged decline," the zoo said. "Both Eno and Freckles were remarkable ambassadors for their species, educating and inspiring millions of guests throughout their lives."

(L-R) Freckles the Magellanic penguin and Eno the red-billed lemur, two animals at the San Francisco Zoo who were euthanized on Jan. 2, 2026 due to declining health. San Francisco Zoo

Eno was born in 1991 at the Duke Lemur Center in North Carolina and was the last of his kind at any zoo in North America, the zoo said. Known for his large, round eyes with white teardrop-shaped patches, surrounding them, the lemur became a favorite of staff and visitors since his arrival.

"He smelled like a box of crayons and sounded like a squeaky toy when he vocalized. His fur parted down the middle on top of his head like a dapper little gentleman," said Eno's keeper.

Eno was previously diagnosed with kidney disease. While he was being closely monitored, the zoo said his health declined rapidly due to complications from his condition.

Freckles, known for his white coat sprinkled with black spots, was hatched at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2006 and had been at the San Francisco Zoo for most of his life.

Staff described the penguin as "ornery" and focused on protecting his burrow, mostly keeping to himself and his longtime mate, Frenchie. The penguin's primary caretaker described Freckles as a "good dad, and great at catching fish – something his four offspring all also do well."

The zoo said that Frenchie had trouble breathing in mid-December and could no longer climb onto Penguin Island. Despite intensive care and around-the-clock monitoring, his neurological condition did not improve and did not respond to staff by New Year's Day.

Pathology results are pending for both animals, according to the zoo.