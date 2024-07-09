San Francisco woman dies of injuries after being shot in Oakland

Oakland police are investigating a homicide that occurred downtown last week.

Officers arrived around 10:45 p.m. Friday at the 1900 block of Telegraph Avenue on a report of a shooting. They found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she died. The woman is a San Francisco resident and her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact police at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Those with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation could send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.