As California primary nears, some San Francisco voters say governor's race feels crowded

With just days remaining before California's June 2 primary election, voter turnout remains relatively low statewide, even as election officials encourage residents to cast their ballots before Tuesday's deadline.

According to state officials, early voter turnout stood at 14.5% as of Saturday. In San Francisco, turnout was slightly higher at 17%, with about 90,000 ballots already returned, according to city election officials.

Despite the approaching election, activity at the San Francisco Elections Office was relatively quiet over the weekend, reflecting a broader shift in how Californians vote.

"Everyone receives a ballot in the mail now," said John Arntz, San Francisco's director of elections. "Starting in November 2020, all counties mail ballots to voters. And that changed the dynamic for the vote center."

Many voters now complete their ballots at home and return them by mail. But for San Francisco residents Ericka Castle and her mother, Tori Adkisson, delivering their ballots in person has become a family tradition.

"She moved up here a few years ago. We've been coming out here every election since," Castle said. "So, it's great to do it together."

Adkisson added, "I love it. It gets me out of the house."

Both women said one race in particular caught their attention: the governor's race, which features more than 60 candidates.

"That is ridiculous. You can't even find your candidate. It's so ridiculous," Adkisson said.

Castle agreed that the crowded field can be challenging for voters.

"It's just a little chaotic," she said. "I feel like it makes it harder for people to focus on things."

The lengthy list of candidates occupies an entire page on the ballot, which some voters say can be overwhelming, particularly for those who have not closely followed the race.

A San Francisco voter who went by Charles said the issue is not the number of candidates but rather the lack of one who stands out.

"Even if you narrow it down to the people who are pretty strong in the polls, there's nobody who was amazing to me," he said. "I'm really focused, as a voter, on housing policy. In California, I think housing shortage is the number one issue."

Some voters expressed concern that turnout remains relatively low given the importance of the election.

"I am just really saddened to hear this," said voter Andrea Resnick. "This is a crucial and important election, particularly for governor. Maybe people are holding their ballots back to watch the polls."

Michael Colter said voting is a fundamental way to make his voice heard.

"It's my voice. And if I don't speak it through my vote, then no one is going to hear me," he said.

Election officials are preparing for a potential rush of voters on Election Day. Arntz said the city has additional staff ready to assist voters if turnout increases.

Some younger voters have also turned to artificial intelligence tools to help them decide on candidates and ballot measures. Castle said she has no issue with that approach if it encourages participation.

"If that helps to get people out there, then great," she said. "It's not my preferred method."

California voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballots. Residents who have not yet registered can still do so and vote on the same day through California's conditional voter registration process.