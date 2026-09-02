San Francisco unveils Alioto's Plaza at Fisherman's Wharf where iconic restaurant once stood

San Francisco unveiled a new plaza at the city's landmark Fisherman's Wharf area on Wednesday, months after the demolition of a longtime restaurant at the site.

Mayor Daniel Lurie attended the opening of Alioto's Plaza in Fisherman's Wharf in the footprint of what was the iconic Alioto's Restaurant, which opened in 1924 and closed permanently in 2022 following the pandemic. The building was demolished in January.

The new plaza includes picnic tables and public seating and features a postcard view of the wharf with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. The space is also available for pop-up retail or beverage services. It is part of the city's overall Fisherman's Wharf Forward initiative to reimagine and reinvigorate the Fisherman's Wharf area and help boost the city's economic recovery.

Lurie said the plaza highlights the local fishing industry and its cultural history, and will create new opportunities for visitors, residents and local businesses.

"The wharf is a famous destination, but it's also a working neighborhood where local businesses support thousands of jobs: when it succeeds, workers earn a living, small businesses grow, and visitor spending helps fund clean and safe streets, public transportation, and parks," said Lurie in a prepared statement. "Alioto's Plaza opens the wharf to the water, creating a new place for people to sit and gather, while honoring the fishing industry-proof that even our most established destinations can evolve while holding on to what makes them special."

San Francisco-based Woods Beer & Wine Co. will begin outdoor service at the plaza later this month with plans to fully open a taproom down the street at the former site of Fishermen's Grotto No. 9 restaurant.

The plaza is the newest portion of the Fisherman's Wharf overhaul in the area along Taylor and Jefferson streets and the wharf's inner lagoon. A new lagoon overlook along Al Scoma Way that hosts a weekly fish market was completed in May 2026. The Mayor's Office said that more than 15 restaurants and businesses have opened in the neighborhood since 2025.

