San Francisco unites over shared meals at The Longest Table potluck

On a sun-drenched Sunday afternoon in Civic Center Plaza, San Franciscans gathered to share food, stories, and community spirit as part of The Longest Table, a nationwide movement designed to bring neighbors together across differing lines.

Launched in New York and now spreading across the country, The Longest Table encourages residents to connect over communal meals. Sunday's event in San Francisco marked the city's first participation, with representatives from all 11 districts and more than 50 neighborhoods bringing homemade dishes to share across continuous tables situated in the heart of the city.

Pam Baer, a philanthropist and one of the event's key organizers, said the concept resonated deeply in today's divisive social climate.

"Our world is broken right now," Baer said. "And we need to know our neighbors, build community, advocate for each other, support each other, and be more friendly, and empathetic, and kind to one another."

Organizers categorized the tables into neighborhood zones, each tasked with coordinating their own sections of the table and bringing food reflective of their diverse communities.

The event was synchronized with similar gatherings in cities across the country, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

"The energy is vibrant," Baer added. "And I'm super emotional that this many people showed up."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie was among the crowd, mingling with residents from across the city.

"We need more events like this in San Francisco," Lurie said. "But we're showing off our community, our diversity. We have people from every one of our 11 districts here today. And it couldn't be a more beautiful day in San Francisco, so I'm honored to be here."

The Longest Table movement began as a grassroots initiative to celebrate community and connect individuals across differing colors and creeds.

In San Francisco, the event drew volunteers like Mike Zwiefelhofer of Russian Hill, who said the beauty of the gathering lies in its simplicity.

"The whole concept of this is like, we're going to get people together," Zwiefelhofer said. "But not for any reason. It's not a fundraiser, it's just like hey, grab your neighbors, come out, have a picnic, and meet other neighbors. And like on a Sunday afternoon, in this city, it's just like, where else would you want to be? This is like the best thing."

As laughter echoed through the plaza and the smell of homemade meals filled the air, opera singer Tammy Nelson surprised attendees with a heartfelt rendition of Jeanette MacDonald's "San Francisco."

Baer emphasized that The Longest Table is just one piece of a larger movement toward community healing and local pride.

"We're caring for our people," she said. "And, you know, you hear the trolley bells in the background here, and we all care. We all want to make this better. And that's why The Longest Table is just a piece of it. But the city is doing a great job on many levels."

In a season marked by political division and social unrest, San Francisco's debut of The Longest Table offered a moment of unity, a reminder that sometimes, the path to connection begins simply with a shared meal.