Watch CBS News
Business

San Francisco Union Square getting new food and fashion pop-up stores

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 4/21/25
PIX Now afternoon edition 4/21/25 11:36

Al Pastor Papi and Nooworks will be opening Union Square locations as part of San Francisco's Vacant to Vibrant program, the mayor's office said.

The pop-up store will be Al Pastor Papi's first brick-and-mortar. Founder and chef Miguel Escobedo operated out of a pink food truck which closed in mid-January after six and a half years.

 "After taking time to focus on my health and family, I'm excited to share our beloved al pastor menu with the community once again. This pop-up represents a new chapter for us, and I can't wait to welcome both longtime fans and new customers to our O'Farrell Street location," Escobedo said.

His new location will be at 232 O'Farrell Street.

Nooworks is a women-owned fashion brand based in the Mission. The company describes their fashion as "wildly fun, quirky, cute and sometimes totally over the top."

"We opened our first storefront in the Mission over a decade ago, and this pop-up is a chance for new folks to discover the art, color, and community that define Nooworks," said founder Jen D'Angelo.

Their location will be at 236 Powell Street.

As for opening dates, Mayor Daniel Lurie's office said Nooworks and Al Pastor Papi will open in early summer 2025.

A third pop-up store will be opened but not at Union Square. Craftivity, which describes itself as a crafts and team building business will be located at 215 Fremont Street.

According to the mayor's office, Vacant to Vibrant is going to be working toward launching new pop-ups every month after it got support from JPMorgan Chase.

"Vacant to Vibrant has recently expanded its work with JPMorganChase, which looks to further its commitment to small local businesses in San Francisco with philanthropic support of $500,000 for Vacant to Vibrant," the mayor's office said.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.