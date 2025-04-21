San Francisco Union Square getting new food and fashion pop-up stores

Al Pastor Papi and Nooworks will be opening Union Square locations as part of San Francisco's Vacant to Vibrant program, the mayor's office said.

The pop-up store will be Al Pastor Papi's first brick-and-mortar. Founder and chef Miguel Escobedo operated out of a pink food truck which closed in mid-January after six and a half years.

"After taking time to focus on my health and family, I'm excited to share our beloved al pastor menu with the community once again. This pop-up represents a new chapter for us, and I can't wait to welcome both longtime fans and new customers to our O'Farrell Street location," Escobedo said.

His new location will be at 232 O'Farrell Street.

Nooworks is a women-owned fashion brand based in the Mission. The company describes their fashion as "wildly fun, quirky, cute and sometimes totally over the top."

"We opened our first storefront in the Mission over a decade ago, and this pop-up is a chance for new folks to discover the art, color, and community that define Nooworks," said founder Jen D'Angelo.

Their location will be at 236 Powell Street.

As for opening dates, Mayor Daniel Lurie's office said Nooworks and Al Pastor Papi will open in early summer 2025.

A third pop-up store will be opened but not at Union Square. Craftivity, which describes itself as a crafts and team building business will be located at 215 Fremont Street.

According to the mayor's office, Vacant to Vibrant is going to be working toward launching new pop-ups every month after it got support from JPMorgan Chase.

"Vacant to Vibrant has recently expanded its work with JPMorganChase, which looks to further its commitment to small local businesses in San Francisco with philanthropic support of $500,000 for Vacant to Vibrant," the mayor's office said.