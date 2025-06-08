Watch CBS News
San Francisco tourists rescued from cliffside after trying to get dropped phone

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now noon edition 6-8-25
PIX Now noon edition 6-8-25 11:11

A pair of San Francisco tourists were rescued Saturday after getting stuck on a cliffside, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Crews were sent to the area between Deadman's and Mile Rock Beach around 3:30 p.m. for a cliffside rescue.

The Fire Department said one of them dropped their cellphone, and both of them got stuck on the cliffside trying to get it back.

Crews from the Cliff Rescue 14 and Heavy Rescue 1 helped with a rope-rescue operation. The pair were rescued around an hour later.

Neither was injured, and they were issued a ticket by the US Park Police.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office's Henry 1 helicopter was on standby for the rescue, but was not needed. 

Jose Fabian

