San Francisco barbershop caters to all genders wanting short cuts

In the heart of San Francisco, there's an old-school barbershop serving up a whole new vibe, and turning more than a few heads in the process.

Saba Parsa has spent years searching for a good short haircut. But in a world where salons cater to long hair and barbershops mostly serve men, people like Parsa often end up stuck between a clipper and a hard place.

"Not everybody knows how to cut short hair, so this was a dream spot," she said.

The Barb is a little shop in Bernal Heights, cutting gender norms down to size, catering to women, nonbinary people, and anyone who wants to go short.

Sheena Lister, owner of The Barb, said the concept grew from a simple gap she kept seeing in the industry.

"People are used to either getting a haircut at a salon or a barbershop," Lister said, "and we're kind of the in-between."

Short hair seems to be having a moment well beyond San Francisco. Vogue recently noted 2025 is the year of the bobs, chops and pixies, declaring that hair is "going even shorter."

Ro Gooch, a nonbinary barber specializing in gender-affirming cuts, said The Barb is often the first place where clients are even asked how they want their short hair to lean more feminine, more masculine, or somewhere in between.

She said if you have long hair, you're going to get booted out of here, though "nicely."

Their signature style — The Barb — starts at $95, tip included. Part 70s barbershop and part soda fountain, complete with a front window for soft-serve and coffee, the space is designed as much for gathering as grooming.

"Just like the old-school soda fountain and barbershop," Lister said, "those were both places that people gathered for community."

As for Parsa, the results needed no explanation.

"I love it. It's just a dream," she said.