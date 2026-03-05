Battery fire in San Francisco Tenderloin hotel sends 1 to hospital, firefighters say

One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in San Francisco's Tenderloin Wednesday night, firefighters said.

Around 9:10 p.m., the fire department said it was on the scene of a structure fire at the Seneca Hotel. Initial reports said the fire was on the fourth floor, contained to the room of origin.

Firefighters said one person was injured, who was later transported to the hospital.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at the Seneca Hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin on March 4, 2026. San Francisco Fire Department

According to the incident commander, the fire appeared to have been sparked by a lithium ion battery.

The hotel provides 195 units of supportive housing to formerly homeless adults, according to the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which operates the property.