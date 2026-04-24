San Francisco police video shows suspected car thief hanging under Bay Bridge

Police in San Francisco have released video of a suspected car thief who ended up hanging under the Bay Bridge during a pursuit.

On Thursday, the department posted a presentation featuring body worn camera and drone footage from the incident, which took place on April 1. Officers said they received a report of a stolen vehicle from South San Francisco near 8th and Market streets in downtown.

Police confirmed that the vehicle, a gray Honda, was stolen. A short time later, a drone found the car in the area.

The driver refused to yield, police said. Video shows officers deploying spike strips to stop the Honda, but the driver led officers on a nearly 30-minute pursuit through city streets and onto the freeway.

Once on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge, California Highway Patrol units took over. Near Treasure Island, the driver exits the Honda and is seen climbing over the edge of the bridge.

"He's on the crossbeams, under the bridge," an officer is heard saying.

Drone footage of a suspect hanging from the Bay Bridge following a pursuit in what police said was a stolen vehicle, April 1, 2026. San Francisco Police Department

Drone footage shows the suspect hanging from the lower deck.

"It looks like he's climbing his way under the bridge eastbound towards the last tower," another officer said.

Along with crisis negotiators, police said marine units, a fireboat, a CHP helicopter and drones responded, preparing for a potential rescue of the suspect.

The video then shows the suspect hiding inside a support beam. After several minutes, the suspect climbed back onto the bridge and was taken into custody without further incident, according to officers.

Police did not release the suspect's name.