San Francisco police say suspect was seen assaulting dog that was later found dead

San Francisco police said a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty after being found with a deceased dog.

On Monday, around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of China Basin Street for a report of someone assaulting a dog.

When police arrived, they found a man matching the description given by callers, and police said he was found in possession of a deceased dog.

Police said officers talked to witnesses in the area and developed probable cause to arrest the suspect. He was identified by police as 45-year-old Charles Roy Wentworth, a San Francisco resident.

"This is an extremely disturbing incident that was witnessed by our community, and our officers acted swiftly to locate the suspect and place him under arrest," San Francisco Police Department Acting Commander Chris Del Gandio.

Wentworth was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.