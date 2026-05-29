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Surfer dies after being found in distress near San Francisco's Ocean Beach

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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A surfer who was rescued after being found in distress off Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Thursday has died, officials said.

Around 1:20 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department received a report about a surfer in distress at the beach near Lincoln Way. At the same time, an off-duty National Park Service lifeguard surfing in the area and three-on duty Park Service Ocean Rescue lifeguards noticed the surfer, who was waving their hands above their head.

The lifeguards swam to the surfer, who was just outside the surf line at Ocean Beach. At the scene, the lifeguards found the surfer, who was face down, unconscious and not breathing.

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First responders on the scene following reports of a surfer in distress off Ocean Beach in San Francisco on May 28, 2026. San Francisco Fire Department

Life-saving measures were performed on the surfer, who was brought back to shore, firefighters said. Paramedics arrived and brought the surfer to the hospital in critical condition.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area Thursday night, firefighters said the surfer died despite extensive life-saving efforts.

Officials did not release the surfer's name.

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