San Francisco juvenile stabbed during possible attempted robbery in Balboa Park

San Francisco Police said that a juvenile was stabbed Monday during what may have been an attempted robbery.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of 20th Avenue, just before 5 p.m., for reports of a possible stabbing.

Police said that officers arrived and found a juvenile who had been stabbed. First responders treated him at the scene, and police said the injury was not life-threatening.

The stabbing appears to have happened during an attempted robbery near Delano and Ocean avenues, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made and did not release any information on a suspect.