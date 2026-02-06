From the streets to the Puppy Bowl, a Bay Area dog finds a new home

Just a few months ago, Foggy — a small mixed-breed dog — was living on the streets of Fresno. She had no home, no plan and, seemingly, no clear future. Then someone noticed her.

That moment changed everything, not with a trip to the Super Bowl, but with an invitation to a much smaller field that draws a very big audience. It's called the Puppy Bowl.

Now in its 22nd year, the Puppy Bowl has become one of Super Bowl Sunday's most beloved traditions, pairing playful competition with a serious mission: promoting the adoption of shelter dogs.

This year, the San Francisco SPCA was selected to send one of its dogs to compete, and Foggy quickly stood out.

"She's extremely fast," said Robert Lightner, the director of adoptions at the San Francisco SPCA. "She runs quite a bit."

The Puppy Bowl is designed as a high-stakes game with a bigger purpose, putting rescue dogs in front of millions of viewers and encouraging adoptions nationwide.

While there are teams, rivalries and even championships on the line, Lightner says the real goal goes far beyond the scoreboard.

Dan Schachner has served as the Puppy Bowl's referee for the past 15 years or, as he likes to put it, 105 in dog years.

"The greatest thing about the Puppy Bowl is that we have a 100% adoption rate," he said.

This year's matchup is shaping up to be a close one. Longtime rivals Team Ruff and Team Fluff will face off once again, with Team Fluff currently holding a narrow championship lead, six titles to five.

And while the event is undeniably cute, its reach is anything but small.

Nearly 13 million people tuned in to the Puppy Bowl last year, according to Nielsen ratings, exposure that can make a real difference for shelters like the San Francisco SPCA.

That kind of national spotlight often translates into increased interest from potential adopters.

The shelter is now preparing its dogs for adoption, bracing for what staff describe as a post-Puppy Bowl bump.

Lightner says dogs like Dior, an impossibly cute recent arrival from Tulare County, tend to benefit from the surge in attention.

"I'm confident there will be an adopter lining up for her very soon," he said.

As for Foggy, her story already has a happy ending. She was ultimately adopted by Lightner and his family themselves, proof that even an underdog can become an MVP, a Most Valuable Pup.

The Puppy Bowl airs Sunday at 11 a.m. Pacific on Animal Planet and affiliated networks.