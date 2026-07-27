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Shooting in Tenderloin District seriously injures 1, San Francisco police say

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A person was shot and injured in the Tenderloin District Monday, the San Francisco police said.

Officers heard gunshots just before 3 p.m. while on patrol near Market and Jones streets and soon found a person who had been shot.

Police said the shooter ran from the scene, and officers gave first aid to the victim, who was then taken to the hospital.

The victim had injuries that are life-threatening.

Investigators remained at the scene to investigate and asked anyone with information to call them at 415-575-4444.

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