Water shooting out of the ground, streets turned into rivers and drivers navigating flooded roadways: they were among the dramatic scenes across San Francisco Wednesday, as torrential rain pushed parts of the city's sewer system to their limits.

Now, the flooding is raising questions about whether San Francisco's underground infrastructure can handle the next major storm.

"Unfortunately there is not an immediate fix," said Sejal Choksi-Chugh, executive director of San Francisco Baykeeper.

Choksi-Chugh leads the environmental watchdog organization, which has spent years advocating for improvements to the city's wastewater infrastructure.

"I think what's coming to the forefront now is that even though these pipes are out of sight, out of mind, it's critical to maintain them," she said.

San Francisco operates a combined sewer system, meaning rainwater and sewage travel through the same underground network. During times of intense rainfall, the system can become overwhelmed, potentially causing water to back up into streets or overflow into surrounding areas.

Choksi-Chugh says the concern goes beyond the flooding itself.

"When you have sewage water and storm water coming into the same system, anytime there is a geyser like the one we saw yesterday, it could mean that water could also contain untreated sewage," she said.

The presence of untreated sewage in Wednesday's floodwater has not been confirmed. According to city officials, San Francisco's 311 system received 1,047 service requests categorized as sewer-related on Wednesday. Those requests included reports of flooding, sewer backups, leaks, odors and clogged catch basins.

However, city officials cautioned that not all of the requests could be directly attributed to the storm. Some may also have involved multiple people reporting the same issue.

For Choksi-Chugh, Wednesday's flooding highlights the importance of continued investment in the city's wastewater infrastructure.

"These issues are just a preview of what is to come as we have more and more of these extreme events here in the Bay Area," she said.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission issued the following statement after Wednesday's rainfall: