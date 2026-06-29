San Francisco rolls out heightened security measures ahead of World Cup knockout match, 4th of July

The city of San Francisco is taking heightened police and security measures in advance of two major events in the Bay Area this week - the 4th of July and the first knockout round of the FIFA World Cup.

Mayor Daniel Lurie hosted a press conference Monday to address the public on how the city plans to manage the overlapping swarms of soccer fans and 4th of July revelers.

"No matter the occasion, our top priority, and my top priority, remains the same: keeping San Francisco residents and visitors alike safe," said Lurie.

The two events would be major draws for crowds independently, but combined, and with special occasions marking both, the city wants to ensure that security is a top priority.

The World Cup has already brought hundreds of thousands of people from across the country and the world to the Bay Area, but this week's game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is especially notable for the San Francisco as the host city and the United States as a host nation. The stadium, renamed San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for the duration of the World Cup, will host the knockout round match between the U.S. and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Official fan zones and watch parties for the U.S. match, as well as for Mexico's match against Ecuador on Tuesday, will be held at multiple locations in San Francisco, including at Thrive City at the Chase Center and at the Pier 39 Fan Zone.

This year's 4th of July in San Francisco, which already boasts large crowds across the city each year, will have another draw as the city prepares to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. The city will be hosting a fireworks show on the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday night - only the third time that pyrotechnics have ever been set off from the iconic San Francisco landmark. Fireworks will be launched off the two towers of the bridge and from barges in the water.

The Golden Gate Bridge show will be the only official one in the city - fireworks are illegal in San Francisco.

Authorities advised attendees to use public transportation and to leave plenty of time on both ends of their travel for traffic and delays. Caltrans has announced road closures and detours on U.S. Highway 101 and the entire Golden Gate Bridge for the fireworks show.

San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew said the department is collaborating with multiple state and local agencies to keep people safe, and that police officers have had their days off cancelled to meet the staffing needs that July 4 will require.

"This week will be safe because that's what we've been doing every day," Lurie said. "It is a glorious time to be here in San Francisco."

Lurie cited past heavily attended events like Sunday's San Francisco Pride Parade and Super Bowl 60 in February as examples of the city's successful management of major crowds.