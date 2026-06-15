Fireworks to be launched from Golden Gate Bridge to celebrate America's 250th, mayor says

Fireworks will be launched from the Golden Gate Bridge as part of celebrations of the country's 250th birthday, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced.

Lurie said Monday that fireworks will be launched off the Golden Gate Bridge, as part of a historic pyrotechnic display celebrating the country's 250th birthday. The fireworks are scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

"For only the third time ever, we are launching fireworks off the two towers to celebrate the 250th birthday of the greatest country in the world," Lurie said in a video posted to his social media.

Mark your calendars for July 4th and the United States’ 250th birthday!



For only the third time in history, fireworks will launch directly from the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge this July 4th. The firework show is set to begin around 9:30pm. We want everyone in San Francisco… pic.twitter.com/BnFie1aXfY — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) June 15, 2026

Previous fireworks displays on the bridge celebrated the Golden Gate's 50th anniversary in 1987 and the 75th anniversary in 2012.

Officials said the fireworks will be launched from the east side of the bridge between the two towers, along with a barge off the bridge and a second barge near Pier 39.

The Golden Gate Bridge display is the city's only official July 4 fireworks show in 2026, which means fireworks will not be visible along the Ferry Building or the Embarcadero. Suggested viewing locations include Crissy Field, Marina Green, Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf.

Officials strongly urge attendees to use public transit to travel to and from the fireworks and other July 4th festivities in the city. Traffic in the Presidio and surrounding neighborhoods is expected to be significant.

Parking lots at Marina Green and Crissy Field will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on July 4 through 6 a.m. on July 5, while other lots are expected to fill up early and have special event parking fees. All lots at the south end of the bridge will be closed will be closed from 11 a.m. on July 4 through the end of the fireworks display.

Drivers planning to travel between San Francisco and Marin County on the 4th are also being urged to use alternate routes through the East Bay or adjust their travel times.

Officials said the Golden Gate Bridge will be fully closed from 8:30 p.m. on July 4 through the conclusion of the fireworks display.

The fireworks display will also impact pedestrians and cyclists, with the east sidewalk closed between the towers from Friday, July 3 at 5 a.m. through Sunday, July 5 at 5 a.m. for pyrotechnic staging and removal. The west sidewalk will remain open for regular hours on July 3 and on July 4 from 5 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Additional information about the fireworks display and transportation options can be found on the city's website.