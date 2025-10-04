Scaled-back Fleet Week to proceed in San Francisco despite government shutdown

Even with the federal government shutdown, San Francisco's popular annual Fleet Week will still go on, though in a scaled-back form.

The original headliners, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, are currently on pause but not officially canceled. Organizers say if Congress approves a budget soon, the Blue Angels and other branches of the U.S. military could still join the festivities.

Many waterfront businesses are relieved the event isn't completely scrapped, calling Fleet Week one of their most profitable times of the year. Still, some are bracing for smaller crowds.

"We've got the [Pier 39's 47th] birthday and entertainment zone [celebration this weekend], followed up with next weekend, which is Fleet Week," said Bob Partrite, chief operating officer of Simco Restaurants, which operates five restaurants and a coffee shop at Pier 39. "So we're going to have hopefully a pretty good first half of October."

Partrite said Fleet Week is typically a major money-maker for businesses along the waterfront.

"It is one of the busiest weekends of the year," he said. "As that winds down, we're officially out of the summer season."

With the Blue Angels grounded for now, the Royal Canadian Air Force's Snowbirds will headline this year's Fleet Week air show. The Patriots Jet Team and the United 777 will also perform. Organizers said there will still be plenty to see.

"The Snowbirds from Canada will be here. It's still a great show, so come out early," said Frank Romero, assistant general manager of the Flyer Thrill Zone and 7D Experience at Pier 39. "We always bring in extra staff. We have to be prepared for the large crowds."

At nearby Fisherman's Wharf, some businesses have already stocked up on food and merchandise, including Blue Angels toys, but others are scaling back hiring plans.

"Fleet Week is one of the biggest weekends of the year for us," said Luc Larroque, a waiter at Sabella & LaTorre Restaurant. "We see the most tourists, the most business. We sell the most."

Larroque said this year has been slow for many waterfront restaurants, making Fleet Week an even more important opportunity to boost sales.

"Yeah, a little disappointing," he said. "We're hoping to see a really a big turnout, hoping it'll still happen, but with it scaled back, it might not."

Fleet Week typically draws tens of thousands of visitors to the San Francisco waterfront for its three-day military celebration. Despite the uncertainty, Partrite said he's staying optimistic.

"Foot traffic might be slightly less because there's no Blue Angels," he said. "But we're still planning and anticipating a very strong weekend. We're not changing any operations, scheduling, purchasing because the Blue Angels aren't flying. We're going full steam ahead."

Organizers said the Blue Angels have returned to Florida for now but could still perform if Congress reaches a budget deal soon. Typically, the elite flight team practices on Thursday and performs from Friday through Sunday, meaning time is running short.