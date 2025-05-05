A robot bartender is mixing up drinks in San Francisco

A robot bartender is mixing up more than just drinks in the Bay Area — it's blending cutting-edge technology with a dash of novelty, drawing curious passersby like local construction worker Dianha Jones.

"Well, it's my lunch time, and I'm like, hey, what's going on?" Jones said while holding a freshly poured beverage outside the GEN AI Loft in downtown San Francisco. "And you know, downtown's always got something new and inventive, so, stopped by."

Powered by Amazon Bedrock's generative AI, the robot — nicknamed "Scorpion" — is part of an experimental showcase of autonomous service technology. Visitors simply tell Scorpion what they're craving, juice or coffee, and the machine gets to work. It grabs the shaker, dispenses ingredients, mixes, and pours. Customers, however, must place the cup themselves.

"It was quick, it was quick, yes, I like that," Jones said. "And it was efficient. And it's not too sugary, I like that too."

The AI behind the bartender doesn't just follow preprogrammed steps — it processes data in real time, adapting to customer inputs and environmental changes to make autonomous decisions.

"You know with AI as it is... there is always something new and inventive around," Jones said. "However, it's your choice if you want to try it out, right? Give everything a chance."

After crafting the drink, Scorpion even cleans its shaker without human help — a touch that made Jones, a local construction worker, curious.

"I'm all for labor, always, right," she said.

As such technology advances, it invites questions about the future of work and how labor is to be defined in an increasingly automated world.