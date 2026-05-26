San Francisco police arrest robbery, fencing suspects in Tenderloin neighborhood

One man suspected of robbery and two others of buying stolen goods were arrested in San Francisco last week after they were tracked down within minutes using surveillance footage, police said.

In a press release on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a reported robbery of a cellphone on Eddy and Hyde streets in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood on May 17 at around 6:30 p.m.

The department said officers immediately reviewed video footage from surveillance cameras in the area, and the department's Real-Time Investigations Center helped locate the suspect, 21-year-old Tabaris Foster, who was also linked a robbery the day before in the same area.

San Francisco Police Department video:

The RTIC tracked Foster to Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street where he spoke with two suspected fences who were trying to buy the stolen property, police said. They were identified as 33-year-old Fernado Tezensuruy and 26-year-old Ronald Escalante Castillo.

Police said that within minutes of the initial robbery, officers arrested Foster as the RTIC continued to track Tezensuruy and Escalante Castillo. Officers then located and arrested both alleged fences, located the stolen phone, and returned it to the victim, police said.

A robbery suspect is arrested in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, May 17, 2026. San Francisco Police Department

All three men have since been booked into San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges. Foster faces charges of robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, grand theft, committing a felony while out on bail, failure to appear in court, and an outstanding arrest warrant for vandalism. Tezensuruy and Escalante Castillo face charges of possession of stolen property and conspiracy.