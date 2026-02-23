Man attacked and robbed in San Francisco dies from injuries; arrest made

A man who was attacked and robbed in downtown San Francisco earlier this month has died from his injuries, police said.

According to officers, medics transferred a person to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident at Bush and Taylor streets on Feb. 5. During the investigation, officers determined that the victim was assaulted and robbed.

Police said the department's Strategic Investigations Unit took over the investigation and were able to identify a suspect. Around 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers located the suspect near Leavenworth and Eddy streets and detained him for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eduardo Cruz Vivero, was later arrested.

Vivero was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on assault, robbery, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, along with an outstanding arrest warrant out of San Mateo County.

On Saturday, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital. Following the man's death, Vivero is also facing a homicide charge, police said.

Police did not reveal the victim's name.