San Francisco retail thief sentenced to prison, ordered to pay Lululemon $10,000 restitution

A man was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution for a series of snatch-and-grab thefts from Lululemon apparel shops in San Francisco, prosecutors said Friday.

Bernard Appel, 32, was convicted after pleading guilty to organized retail theft with the intent to resell merchandise and commercial burglary, the San Francisco District Attorney's offices said in a press release.

Appel committed a string of thefts from Lululemon stores in San Francisco Centre Mall and on Fillmore Street from July 10, 2023, through November 19, 2023, prosecutors said.

He would use a large bag or a large Lululemon coat, turned upside down and inside out, to carry off leggings and other merchandise as he quickly exited the stores, prosecutors said.

Appel has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 7, according to prosecutors.