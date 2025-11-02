San Francisco police arrest 13 in retail theft crackdown in Stonestown, West Portal

More than a dozen suspected shoplifters were arrested following a one-day retail theft crackdown at the Stonestown Galleria mall and in the West Portal neighborhood, police said.

According to officers, a multi-agency operation took place at the mall and in the neighborhood's commercial corridor on Thursday.

Multiple police units, along with the California Highway Patrol ORC Taskforce and the San Francisco Sheriff's Office took part. Police said loss prevention departments of large retail stores also worked closely with police.

Utilizing plainclothes and uniformed officers, along with a drone, police said 13 suspects who were targeting "various businesses" were arrested. Police did not provide the suspects' names.

"Our officers have made dozens of ORC arrests in recent months and will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco to reduce thefts at local businesses," police said in a statement Friday, noting the $15.3 million grant it received from the state for efforts to combat retail theft.

Police also said that "hundreds of arrests" for organized retail crime have taken place in neighborhoods throughout the city, including South of Market and the Mission District.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".