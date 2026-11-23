Dozens of people have been arrested in San Francisco following a city-wide retail theft crackdown involving multiple stores, police said on Monday.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that 78 people were arrested in recent weeks for allegedly stealing over $33,000 worth of merchandise from stores including REI, Target, Sephora, Walgreens, Whole Foods and Safeway.

The investigations into the thefts began in July and in some cases involved the department partnering with retailers. Efforts include officers conducting "blitz" operations inside businesses to catch thieves in the act as well as working with the businesses to build cases against habitual thieves.

San Francisco police officers arrest a retail theft suspect. San Francisco Police Department

An REI store on Brannan Street in the city's SoMa district was one of the main targets in the recent string of retail thefts. Between September 21 and November 11, SFPD said it arrested seven habitual theft suspects responsible for nearly $22,000 in stolen merchandise.

Between January and November of 2026, officers have made 1,566 retail theft arrests, marking a 32% increase compared to 2025 during the same time, according to SFPD. Officers have also recovered $327,820 in stolen merchandise, which is a 21% increase from last year.

The department said retailers interested in reporting theft or forming direct partnerships with SFPD can email sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org.