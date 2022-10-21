San Francisco Restaurant Week kicks off 10 days of culinary exploration

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Restaurant Week kicks off Friday with nearly 200 restaurants in the city offering special meals and special deals.

SF Restaurant Week (CBS)

The event is the annual push by a local trade association to draw in diners. Organizers hope to encourage customers to get out and explore new places at a discount or save money at an old favorites.

"We know our restaurant community is really ready to serve people and it's looking to share what they can do. Such a good time to go experiment and check out places you've never been to before. And get a really good deal," said Golden Gate Restaurant Association Executive Director Laurie Thomas.

SF Restaurant Week runs for the next ten days through October 30th. More information is available at the San Francisco Restaurant Week website.