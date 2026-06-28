San Francisco restaurant becomes donation hub for Venezuela earthquake relief

On Sunday, volunteers were busy packing up many boxes of donations at Arepas Latin Cuisine in San Francisco for victims of the Venezuela earthquakes.

"A lot of people have been donating, mostly clothing, but what the things are needed the most are first aid stuff, hygiene, a lot of baby food, long-lasting meals," Skarlett Urdaneta, a volunteer, told CBS News Bay Area. "Now we need help taking this stuff here to the Oakland side."

She said they need more help from the community to help box the donations and bring them to a warehouse in Oakland. From there, she added, they will be shipping the donations to Venezuela.

Ricardo Scogna, whose family owns Arepas Latin Cuisine, said he is thankful the Bay Area community is jumping in to help.

"If we have the opportunity to do something for our people, we don't doubt it. We do it," Scogna told CBS News Bay Area.

The day after the devastating earthquakes struck his motherland, he and community leaders wanted to find ways to get help back home.

"Our people need everything. Everything matters in this moment that we are passing through," he said.

Neighbors like Alejandro Henriquez have donated their children's clothing.

"Lots of kids that have lost their families don't have anything. I was indirectly affected. My dad lost his house. He's now staying with some friends. So, I'm not only helping him but trying to help as much as I can from here, from a distance," Henriquez told CBS News Bay Area.

"People have no medicine, no food, no medication or hospitals. So, all the help can be provided would be greatly appreciated," Urdaneta said.

Scogna said people can come in any time during business hours to drop off donations at Arepas Latin Cuisine in San Francisco and San Jose. The first flight of donations is scheduled for Wednesday.