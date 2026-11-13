Public defender accuses SFPD of misconduct in death of scooter-riding suspect

The San Francisco Public Defender's Office has accused the city's police department of misconduct in connection with a pursuit of a suspect last month that turned deadly.

On Thursday, the public defender filed a complaint with the Department of Police Accountability, asking the watchdog to investigate alleged unlawful pursuit, excessive use of force and dishonesty. The complaint stems from an October 12 incident in which the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Edwin Adams, died.

At the time, officers said they found the suspect near Mission and 8th Streets, who left the scene on a scooter. During a pursuit, the suspect struck what was described as a "street fixture."

Adams was taken to the hospital following the pursuit where he later died.

The public defender's office released video footage from the incident, which appears to show Adams being pursued by officers in unmarked vehicles before being tackled by an officer.

San Francisco police at the scene of a scooter collision at a bus stop on Mission and 8th streets, Oct. 12, 2026. Citizen App

"High-speed police pursuits of people riding electric scooters can have deadly consequences. Police should not be putting lives at risk over situations that could be resolved without a dangerous pursuit," said San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju.

Zac Dillon, a senior policy analyst with the public defender's office, described the police department's account of the incident "sparse and misleading."

The public defender also said Adams' warrant was for allegedly not properly charging an ankle monitor. Adams was on electronic monitoring while facing drug charges the public defender described as nonviolent.

The San Francisco Police Officers' Association disputed the public defender's account, saying that Adams fled at "dangerous speeds" against traffic and through a bus lane. The union also said the video appeared to show the officer missed tackling the suspect.

"Based on information currently available, the officers acted properly and in the interest of overall public safety," the SFPOA said in a statement Thursday.

"Our officers put their lives on the line everyday to protect the public. This is example of SFPD putting public safety first," the union added. "Sadly, the individual, Mr. Adams, choose to flee rather than cooperate--and his decision ended tragically."

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for comment.