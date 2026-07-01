San Francisco DA to announce charges in Pride Weekend incidents of violence, vandalism
Violence at San Francisco Pride events over the weekend have led to charges against suspects, according to authorities.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce charging decisions and provide updates on what her office says were three high-profile incidents that happened during Pride Weekend.
The charges are in connection to a shooting on Saturday, a stabbing on Sunday, and vandalism incidents during the Trans March on Friday. At least one suspect was arrested in the shooting that left one person wounded, while a police officer was hurt during a foot chase, police said.
The press conference was set to begin at 12:30 p.m. PT.
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