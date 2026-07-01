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San Francisco DA to announce charges in Pride Weekend incidents of violence, vandalism

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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Violence at San Francisco Pride events over the weekend have led to charges against suspects, according to authorities.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce charging decisions and provide updates on what her office says were three high-profile incidents that happened during Pride Weekend. 

The charges are in connection to a shooting on Saturday, a stabbing on Sunday, and vandalism incidents during the Trans March on Friday. At least one suspect was arrested in the shooting that left one person wounded, while a police officer was hurt during a foot chase, police said.

The press conference was set to begin at 12:30 p.m. PT. 

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