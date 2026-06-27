Suspect arrested after shooting near San Francisco Pride events, police say

A suspect was arrested Saturday after a shooting near San Francisco's Pride celebrations left one person wounded and an officer hurt during a foot chase, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers were monitoring Pride events near United Nations Plaza around 3:32 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began rendering aid. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said officers in the area quickly located a person matching the suspect's description, prompting a foot pursuit. During the chase, one officer suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody, and the person's name has not been released.

Police said the investigation remains active despite the arrest.