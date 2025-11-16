San Francisco police rescue woman found unresponsive in water near the Embarcadero

San Francisco police on Sunday said officers rescued an elderly woman from the water near the Embarcadero on Saturday.

Police said the marine unit was responding to a call for service around 5:30 p.m. when they saw an unresponsive person in the water at Pier 43, near Jefferson Street and Embarcadero.

She was given medical aid and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the circumstances regarding how the subject entered the water remain unknown.



The officers’ diligent efforts, rapid response, and lifesaving actions led to a safe and swift rescue. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 16, 2025

Police said it's not known how she entered the water, and they ask anyone with information to call police at 415-574-4444.