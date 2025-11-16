San Francisco police rescue woman found unresponsive in water near the Embarcadero
San Francisco police on Sunday said officers rescued an elderly woman from the water near the Embarcadero on Saturday.
Police said the marine unit was responding to a call for service around 5:30 p.m. when they saw an unresponsive person in the water at Pier 43, near Jefferson Street and Embarcadero.
She was given medical aid and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said it's not known how she entered the water, and they ask anyone with information to call police at 415-574-4444.