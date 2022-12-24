San Francisco police recover little girl's stolen stuffed animal, 'Pidgey Magoo'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday announced the recent recovery of a number of items stolen from a visiting family, including a young girl's favorite stuffed animal named "Pidgey Magoo."

According to the press release issued by the SFPD, on December 8, at around 4:15 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station were flagged down on the 900 block of Market Street by victims wanting to report a theft that had just happened.

The victims -- an adult woman and her juvenile daughter who were visiting San Francisco -- said they were eating at a restaurant on the 900 block of Market Street when they noticed the girl's backpack had gone missing. It contained a number of items, including the child's cherished stuffed toy pigeon, "Pidgey Magoo."

Stuffed pigeon named "Pidgey Magoo" stolen in SF. SFPD

Police determined that a male suspect had stolen the backpack and fled the scene on foot. Officers searched the area for the suspect and the stolen items without success. The victims have since left San Francisco and returned to their home.

Plainclothes detectives from the San Francisco Police Department's Central Station took over the investigation and eventually identified the suspect. A search warrant was obtained for the suspect's possible residence located on the 700 block of Golden Gate Avenue.

On Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m., officers and investigators from the Central Station served the search warrant at the residence. While the suspect was not present at the residence during the search and has yet to be located, the officers found and seized evidence related to the theft, which included the stolen stuffed toy pigeon.

Police have not identified the suspect, who remains at large. Officers are coordinating with the victims for the quick return of Pidgey Magoo to the little girl. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.