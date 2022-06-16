San Francisco police prepared for crowd control if Warriors win Game 6

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday said they have a contingency plan in place if Warrior fans get rowdy in the event of a Game 6 victory in Boston.

The San Francisco Police Department tweeted a brief message stating that they're prepared and have been working with the team as well as "local, state and federal law enforcement agencies" and other city departments to establish a safety plan.

We are ready for game six! Let’s gooo @warriors! 🏀



View our latest statement regarding today’s game below. pic.twitter.com/5EDQxs6Uon — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 16, 2022

There will be officers stationed inside and outside Chase to make sure things don't get out of hand. Police said they're sending a simple message to Warriors fans: violence will not be tolerated.

"We'd like to remind everyone to celebrate respectfully and responsibly," the message read. Police also advised fans against drinking and driving.