San Francisco police release video of shootout that critically wounded officer

Police in San Francisco released body camera footage and additional details following a shootout with a robbery suspect that critically wounded an officer.

On Tuesday, the department held a virtual town hall meeting on the incident, which occurred on the night of May 31.

"In the San Francisco Police Department, we recognize that our sworn duty as law enforcement officers is to honor and respect the sanctity of human life. We also know that as police officers, we are sometimes required to use force, including deadly force, in the performance of our duties," Police Chief Derrick Lew said.

Acting Commander Thomas Harvey delivered a multimedia presentation of the incident. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. that night, a license plate reader alerted officers about a vehicle associated with an armed robbery entering San Francisco on the Bay Bridge.

Officers found the vehicle, a gray Toyota Camry sedan, traveling northbound on Fifth Street from Folsom Street. Drones and other resources were requested as part of a plan to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Around 10:40 p.m. officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Mission and First streets in the city's South of Market.

In bodycam footage, officers are heard ordering the driver to turn the vehicle off. One of the officers is heard saying, "He's gonna take off. I think he's gonna take off."

The driver led officers on a pursuit, which ended with the driver striking a concrete median on Bayshore Boulevard near Jerrold Avenue.

Bodycam footage from a shootout between a robbery suspect and police in San Francisco on May 31, 2026 that critically wounded an officer. San Francisco Police Department

Harvey said as officers told the suspects inside the vehicle to come out with their hands up, the driver emerged from the vehicle and fired at police, striking an officer. One of the officers, identified as Brittany Taylor, was struck by gunfire.

Several officers returned fire, striking a passenger in the vehicle.

Harvey identified the officers who discharged their weapons as Officer Rachel Carranza, Officer Jeremmy Catiller and Officer Angela Maniego.

Taylor is receiving medical treatment for her injuries at a local hospital.

"I also want to send our best wishes to our officer in her continued success in recovery and also want to thank the public for the overwhelming support that we've received," Lew said at the briefing.

Officer Brittany Taylor of the San Francisco Police Department, who was injured in a shootout with a robbery suspect on May 31, 2026. San Francisco Police Department



The passenger, later identified as Ariunsanaaa Dolgorsuren, was arrested and is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot across Bayshore Boulevard, through a Chevron station parking lot and eastbound Jerrold Avenue. Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on June 1, police received a call that the suspect was inside the gate of the Bayshore Navigation Center.

Officers arrested the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Norris Reed III of Oakland. Video from police showed officers seizing two firearms from Reed, which were determined to be a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun and a 9mm privately manufactured handgun with no serial number.

Reed faces multiple charges, including four counts of attempted murder, assault with a firearm upon a police officer, resisting an executive officer with force or violence, reckless evading, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy.

Jail records show Reed is being held without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for June 11.

Dolgorsuren is also facing four counts of attempted murder, assault with a firearm upon a police officer, resisting an executive officer with force or violence, conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle

The shooting remains under investigation by multiple entities, including the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the police department's Investigative Services Division and Internal Affairs Division, along with the Department of Police Accountability.