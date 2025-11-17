San Francisco police investigating suspicious death of infant

San Francisco police on Monday said they are investigating the suspicious death of an infant after he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The infant was taken to a hospital on the 1100 block of Van Ness Avenue on Sept. 12, just before noon, with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were then called on Sept. 13, around 3:40 a.m., by staff due to "a suspicious occurrence involving an infant."

Police said the infant died at the hospital on Nov. 3, and detectives were investigating the suspicious nature of the death.

Police said no arrests have been made, and they ask anyone with information to call them at 415-575-4444.