San Francisco police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Bernal Heights
San Francisco police said they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
Around 2:10 a.m., police were called to Cortland and Anderson streets for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
Police said officers arrived at the scene and found someone who was seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital but died from their injuries.
Police said the driver fled from the scene, and they were unable to find the vehicle.