San Francisco police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Bernal Heights

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police said they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m., police were called to Cortland and Anderson streets for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found someone who was seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital but died from their injuries.

Police said the driver fled from the scene, and they were unable to find the vehicle. 

