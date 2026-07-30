San Francisco police increase presence in Mid-Market after 3 shootings in 1 week

Mo Alhakim has owned and operated his cafe in San Francisco's Mid-Market corridor for over a decade. But in the last few years, he says crime and vandalism have nearly put him out of business.

"So many visitors, they say they are scared to come over here because of all of it," Alhakim shared.

Alhakim showed us video he took just two days ago as he arrived to open his shop.

"Excuse me, are you going to pick up your trash?" he can be heard saying in the video.

The video shows squatters trashing the front steps overnight, something he says is nothing new. But he says police being there to help clear it up is.

"You barely see police presence around here. Barely. I mean maybe now and again, but barely," he said.

Now, after three shootings in less than a week, all within a three-block radius of Market Street, San Francisco police are increasing their presence in the area.

The department announced it has stepped up foot patrols and added 24/7 surveillance for at least the next week.

From above, police patrol cars can be seen in the area, with officers interacting with people on the street.

On the ground, their presence is noticeable as soon as you arrive in the corridor.

Supervisor Bilal Mahmood is hoping this is a sign of change for a neighborhood that has long needed support.

"This neighborhood has been forgotten. When people think of San Francisco, this is the neighborhood they think. This is also the neighborhood that gets some negative perception as well," Mahmood said.

Law enforcement and Mayor Daniel Lurie say the goal is to stabilize the area and prevent more violence. Lurie has said crime is down overall, including property and most violent crimes, but acknowledged that high-profile incidents can affect perception.

"I can talk about the numbers going down all day long, but we want people to feel safe and that's what we are going to do," Lurie said.

But for business owners in the area like Alhakim, it's all about what happens after the added police presence leaves.