San Francisco Police Department's real-time surveillance hub now fully operational

The city of San Francisco's Real Time Investigation Center is now fully operational, and Mayor Daniel Lurie said it has already significantly reduced crime.

The center gives officers real-time access to a network of safety cameras, license plate readers, and live feeds from their drones.

Wednesday, beautiful weather brought hundreds of people out to the Embarcadero. Many were relaxing in the sun and not thinking about potential crime, but Jackson Herron said his mother is always thinking about safety.

"My mom is sometimes scared of being in the city," said Herron.

She is visiting Herron, who has lived in SF since 2019. He said crime has changed a lot over that time.

"COVID, it went up a lot, or at least felt like it did," said Herron. "But I would say since Lurie became mayor, they've definitely cracked down."

One thing that Mayor Daniel Lurie believes has helped reduce crime is the Real-time Investigation Center or RTIC.

"Violent crime is down to lows not seen since the 1950s, car break-ins are at 22-year lows, and city-wide crime is down 30 percent," said Lurie.

The hub first launched at the Hall of Justice, but police say it was outdated. On Wednesday, Lurie and other City leaders showed off the upgraded operational center on Montgomery Street, which was in part funded by a $9.4 million donation from crypto billionaire Chris Larsen.

At the new location, officers shared drone video showing a man who was caught stealing a license plate. Another video showed officers trying to help a person in crisis.

Interim police chief Paul Yep said officers can monitor the video in the RTIC, giving them the tools they need to act quickly and safely.

"We're using an increasing number of drones to respond to calls, giving our officers valuable information before they even arrive on scene," said Yep. "We have over 400 flock cameras that alert us anytime suspect vehicles drive by so we can stop crews of criminals from wreaking havoc on our city."

Still, RTIC has raised privacy concerns. Josh Richman from the Electronic Frontier Foundation says it's because of the center's reliance on information from camera technology.

"It's consolidating constant surveillance of the entire population, tracking everyone, wherever they go, whatever they do, all the time, from the moment that they step out of their homes to the moment they step back in," Richman warned. "And that's worrisome at any time, but especially in a time of rising authoritarianism."

But some visitors aren't worried about that part of it.

Rebecca Kling was visiting the city from Chicago and said she always enjoys it.

"I've felt very safe walking around and going to restaurants and going to shops and exploring," said Kling.

Herron echoed her sentiments but is grateful for the safety improvements for those who may have felt uneasy.

"I never felt unsafe because I'm a tall man and I think I'm OK, but the city overall feels safer," Herron said.