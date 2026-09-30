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San Francisco police ask for help identifying suspect in 2016 homicide

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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San Francisco police are still searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in 2016.

The shooting happened in the early morning of Sept. 30, 2016, around 4:30. Officers who responded to the scene on the 700 block of Ellis Street found a 24-year-old who had been shot.

Suspect in Homicide of Warren Mitchell
San Francisco Police Department

Investigators identified the victim as Warren Mitchell, a San Francisco resident. Mitchell was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to police, the suspect was seen on surveillance video riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. Investigators, police said, have identified the person pedaling but have not yet identified the man on the handlebars.

Police are releasing photos and video of the man and said the SFPD is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to his ID, arrest and conviction.  

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