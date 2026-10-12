Suspects aged 19, 15 arrested in September Bay Bridge shooting

A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested as suspects in a shooting on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge last month that injured one person, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened on Sept. 26 on eastbound Interstate Highway 80, west of the Bay Bridge toll plaza. The CHP said in a press release that investigators determined the shooting appeared to be in retaliation following a physical altercation in San Francisco. After the altercation, the suspects followed the victims onto the freeway and shot at their vehicle, hitting a passenger in the leg, the CHP said.

The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Olman Santiago Martinezaguilar of San Pablo and a 15-year-old boy from Richmond.

On Oct. 8 at about 6:15 a.m., CHP officers served arrest and search warrants at their homes in Richmond and San Pablo. Officers arrested Martinezaguilar at his San Pablo home and seized a firearm. The 15-year-old suspect was already in custody for an unrelated matter, the CHP said.

Martinezaguilar was booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges related to attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and other offenses.

He was scheduled for a plea hearing on Tuesday morning.