2 detained after woman stabbed on Muni train in San Francisco

Woman stabbed on Muni train in San Francisco, 2 detained

SAN FRANCISCO — Two suspects were detained after a woman was stabbed aboard a San Francisco Muni train, authorities said Tuesday.

San Francisco police said officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. to a report of a woman stabbed near the Carroll light rail station at Carroll Avenue and 3rd Street, on the T line, in the southeastern part of the city.

The woman, who was stabbed multiple times, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers located the two suspects along Egbert Avenue, just south of where the stabbing occurred, police said.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.