Man convicted of sexually assaulting woman on San Francisco Muni bus

A San Francisco jury convicted a man of sexually assaulting a woman aboard a Muni bus last year after all other passenges had gotten off the bus, the District Attorney's Office said.

The attack happened on April 26, 2025, on the 29 Sunset bus at Winston Drive near the Stonestown Galleria mall and the San Francisco State University campus after all other passengers had gotten off the bus. In a press release issued on Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said 26-year-old Dasan Warsaialem Brown strangled and attempted to rape and sexually penetrate the victim with a foreign object.

The bus driver saw what was happening and immediately called for help, Jenkins said, and SFSU police responded and detained Brown before San Francisco police officers arrived to take him into custody.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Brown approached the woman and asked her for the time before attacking her, and cited court documents that said he strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, continuing the assault after the bus driver tried to intervene.

Brown was on probation at the time of the attack after a sexual battery conviction in Contra Costa County, and alllegedly failed to register as a sex offender after arriving in San Francisco, the Chronicle reported.

Brown was convicted of assault with intent to commit a felony, attempted rape by force or violence or by threat of bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by foreign object, force and violence, sexual battery by restraint, assault, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment, and vandalism.

"This verdict reinforces our city's commitment to holding those who commit acts of sexual violence accountable," Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "We are thankful for the victim's courage to come forward and trust in our office to obtain justice and accountability."

Brown is currently in custody pending sentencing, which was scheduled for September 3.