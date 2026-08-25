SFMTA investigates after video shows Muni train operator apparently dozing off before crash

Transportation officials in San Francisco are investigating after video apparently showed a Muni metro train operator dozing off moments before a crash last month.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the crash involved two L-Taraval trains near 47th Avenue and Wawona Street in the city's Sunset District on the morning of July 31. The video, which was originally posted on a social media account called NorCal Bodycam, showed the operator nodding off before rear-ending another train on the track.

Two passengers on the train at the time of the crash exited the train after it came to a stop.

"This type of incident is simply unacceptable," SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum said in a statement. "The safety of our passengers and operators is our most important priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured."

In a statement Monday, the agency said vehicle and infrastructure issues have been ruled out and that the initial determination was "operator error caused by fatigue."

SFMTA said the formal investigation is ongoing and that they are working closely with the California Public Utilities Commission, as it does on all rail safety incident investigations. The operator has been placed on "non-driving status" during the investigation.

"When the investigation is completed, we will move quickly to take appropriate action based on the final determination," Kirschbaum added.

To address fatigue and improve safety, the agency said it has increased random video reviews and allocated additional rest time on all operator shifts. Staff also receive routine training and the agency has ongoing fatigue awareness campaigns to prevent incidents.