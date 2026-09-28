Suspect charged in stabbing aboard San Francisco Muni bus

A suspect was charged with multiple felonies days after a stabbing aboard a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sept. 23 at about 1:44 p.m. in the area of 10th and Mission streets in the South of Market neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers found a man who had been stabbed on the bus who was taken to the hospital for his injuries that were not life-threatening. After canvassing the area, officers arrested 44-year-old San Francisco resident Glenn Hopkins as a suspect.

On Monday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Hopkins had been charged with attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon, inflicting great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon against a public transit passenger. Police said that Hopkins also had an outstanding warrant from another county.

According to court documents cited by Jenkins, the police investigation determined Hopkins was involved in an encounter with two female passengers and the victim, who had boarded the bus and heard the women yelling at Hopkins to get away and to stop staring at them. As the victim blocked Hopkins from moving toward the women, Hopkins produced a box cutter with the blade exposed and swung it repeatedly at the victim's neck and throat, court documents said.

Hopkins was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday and Jenkins said her office will move to have him detained pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 415-575-4444 or sent a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.