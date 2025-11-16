San Francisco police arrest suspect in deadly Mission District shooting

San Francisco police arrested a suspect early Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in the Mission District.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of 16th Street just before 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but one of them was declared deceased at the hospital, police said.

Officers at the scene recovered a gun, and they were able to make an arrest after learning the whereabouts of a possible suspect.

According to police, the suspect was arrested near Visitacion Valley. He was identified as San Francisco resident 23-year-old Larry Hudgson, Jr.

Police said Hudgson Jr. was arrested on suspicion of murder.