Man pleads guilty in 2023 San Francisco Mission District mass shooting

A man accused in a drive-by mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District in 2023 pleaded guilty on Monday to charges and was sentenced to a lengthy prison term, the District Attorney's Office announced.

The shooting happened on June 9, 2023, in the area of 24th and Treat streets during a block party hosted by a local clothing store. Nine people were struck by gunfire, eight men and one woman, ranging in age from 19 to 35, according to San Francisco police. While at least person was critically injured, there were no fatalities, police said.

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Javier Campos, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, inflicting great bodily injury on the victims, and committed the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a press release. Campos admitted he was affiliated with the Sureño street gang and the drive-by shooting was an attack on the rival Norteño street gang.

Javier Campos SFPD

Campos was arrested several days after the shooting after being identified as a person of interest. At the time, Campos had multiple outstanding warrants from several law enforcement agencies, including for another an Oakland homicide, according to police.

Following his guilty plea, Campos was sentenced to 25 years in state prison.

"This sentence reflects the gravity of Mr. Campos' crimes and holds him accountable," Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "When he opened fire into a public area, he showed a complete disregard for the lives of every person on that street. Senseless gun violence will always be a top priority for my office as we seek to keep all communities safe."

