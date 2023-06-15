San Francisco police confirm arrest of suspect in Mission District mass shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Wednesday night confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the Mission District mass shooting that injured 9 people last Friday.

Police in San Francisco confirmed that Javier Campos, who had previously been identified as a person of interest in the case, was in custody for the shooting. Police also said Campos had multiple outstanding warrants from several law enforcement agencies.

Javier Campos believed to be a member of the Sureños gang is a person of interest, San Francisco police said. SFPD

San Francisco police were part of a "multi-jurisdictional effort" that took Campos into custody on Wednesday, the department said in a statement Wednesday night.

"Campos had several outstanding warrants for his arrest from multiple Bay Area agencies," authorities said.

Those warrants included one for a homicide in Oakland, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Gunfire erupted shortly after 9 p.m. Friday during an anniversary party hosted by the clothing store Dying Breed near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue in the Mission District. Among the victims were eight men and one woman ranging in age from 19 to 35, police said.

According to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, one person injured in the shooting remained in critical condition as of Tuesday.

The shooting on the busy street left the Mission District community asking questions about safety.

RELATED

In a statement posted on social media early Sunday morning, representatives from Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards, another business at the block party, called the shooting a "hateful senseless act that has left its mark on the corner that we call home."

"We started the evening with our loved ones, peers and community members with the most positive intent. It's disheartening that someone could be so spiteful," the statement said.

Police said the shooting remains an open and active investigations. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.